(The Center Square) – There were 968 deaths on Virginia roadways related to traffic crashes, which is the highest number of fatalities in one year since 2007 and this year’s numbers are trending even higher, according to numbers released by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Speeding was associated with nearly half of the fatalities. Per the numbers, 445 deaths were speed-related, which accounts for about 46% of the fatalities. Nearly 250 fatalities were from crashes in which alcohol played a role, which accounts for more than 25% of the crashes.
There were 42 fatalities in crashes in which the drivers were between the ages of 15 and 19 and there were 145 fatalities in crashes in which the drivers were 65 years old or older. About half of the fatalities involve someone not wearing a seatbelt. In many crashes, more than one of these factors were involved.
So far in 2022, 245 people have died in crashes on Virginia roadways, which is 12% higher than it was at this point in 2021.
"There are immediate, simple actions Virginians can take to save lives on our roadways," Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said in a statement. "This is critically important as fatalities continue to increase this year. Vehicles and roadways are safer than they ever have been, yet we continue to lose lives to senseless crashes. Do your part to help. Slow down, buckle up, focus on the task of driving and never drive impaired. It truly is that simple."
Some categories show large increases from 2020 to 2021. Fatalities in crashes in which there was a teen driver were more than 55% higher, motorcycle fatalities were more than 17% higher and mature driver fatalities were more than 15% higher. Over the year, fatalities increased by more than 14% across the board.
John Saunders, the director of highway safety at the DMV, told The Center Square that the DMV believes that there were more travelers in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions being eased, but that even in the midst of COVID-19, fatalities were very high. He said that more open roads led to more crashes that involved speeding vehicles.
“We need to slow down,” Saunders said.
Saunders said that many fatalities are preventable and encouraged people to drive slower, wear their seatbelts and find alternative means of transportation if they are drinking alcohol. He said people should also remember that they share the roads with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, who are more vulnerable to fatalities if there is a crash.
“Crashes are no accident,” Saunders said. “...Decisions have consequences.”
Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, told The Center Square that the VSP is dedicated to traffic safety and enforcement.
“Our troopers continuously seek out new means of engaging the public through community events, presentations, etc. to heighten Virginians' awareness of the importance and necessity of exercising responsible behaviors while on the road as a driver, passenger, bicyclist, motorcyclist and pedestrian,” Geller said. “Virginia state troopers are also just as actively engaged on the highways conducting routine patrols, speed enforcement and DUI checking details in an effort to deter and detect traffic violations.”
In 2007, which is the last year that fatalities were higher, there were 1,026 deaths related to vehicle crashes.