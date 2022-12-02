(The Center Square) – A pharmaceutical company is investing $12.5 million to establish a new packaging operation in northern Virginia, which will be supported by a $200,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund.
Granules India Ltd. will lease 79,000 square feet of space in Manassas for the operation to package and ship pharmaceuticals, according to a news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office. It will allow the company to provide services in house, rather than outsource the operation. The $200,000 grant was approved under former Gov. Ralph Northam to assist Prince William County with the project.
“Virginia continues to attract pharmaceutical manufacturing, and Granules India’s new packaging operation in Prince William County is an important addition to the pharmaceutical ecosystem in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement. “The company’s decision to expand its footprint in Virginia is a testament to our infrastructure and robust workforce, and we look forward to further development of this partnership.”
The investment is expected to create 57 new jobs.
“The addition of a U.S. packaging facility will result in Granules being among the few pharmaceutical companies to be vertically integrated from API to packaging, which will bolster the robustness of Granules’ supply chain while also enabling the company to react even faster to consumers’ growing needs for pharmaceutical products,” Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, the founder and managing director of Granules, said in a statement.
“The company chose Virginia because of Prince William County’s responsiveness which allowed Granules faster access to commercialization,” Chigurupati continued. “In addition, Prince William offers a dynamic and diverse workforce that is eager to work along with the site’s proximity to several major seaports. Granules also chose to expand within Virginia to leverage its existing manufacturing footprint and workforce.”
Virginia competed with Maryland for the project.