(The Center Square) – More than 15% of Virginians are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and nearly 30% have received at least one of the doses, according to data updated by the Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, more than 1.3 million Virginians have received the full vaccine, which accounts for about 15.5% of the state’s population. Just under 2.47 million have received at least one vaccine, which accounts for about 28.9% of the public.
The average daily doses saw an increase last week as the state is now administering more than 60,000 doses per day. Vaccines should be available to every Virginian by the summer, but as of now, the health districts are still working in phases. More than half of the state’s health districts are in Phase 1b, while the others have moved into Phase 1c.
About a week ago, Gov. Ralph Northam slightly eased some of the COVID-19 restricts as more residents have been vaccinated. The outdoor social gathering limit is capped at 100 and indoor social gathering is capped at 50 beginning in two days. Entertainment venues will also have increased capacity in two days.
Some members of the business community have still cited concerns over their finances under the restrictions. Wedding venues have expressed concern that some of their events are capped more strictly than entertainment venues. Some restaurants have also expressed concern that despite being allowed to open at 100% capacity, they are unable to do so because of social distancing guidelines.
Northam has said he will continue to watch the data for future decisions on business re-openings.