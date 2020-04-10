(The Center Square) – Twelve northern Virginia liquor stores will close temporarily because some workers have chosen to self quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Authority announced.
ABC is consolidating some of the stores. The authority decided which ones would close based on what would have the least effect on customers.
“We chose the stores using several criteria, including the locations of neighboring stores, and collaborated with our regional retail leaders to determine which closures would have the lowest impact on customers’ convenience,” ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill said in a news release. “Our top priority continues to be instituting operational measures to keep our customers and employees safe, and we are monitoring conditions and assessing staffing levels throughout the state to determine how best to operate all of our stores.”
The following store locations are set to close on Monday:
- Fairfax: 0685 Braddock Road
- Fairfax: 3903 Fair Ridge Drive Suite "N"
- Fredericksburg: 507 William St.
- Alexandria: 686 N. St. Asaph St.
- Annandale: 6920-E Bradlick Shopping Center
- Arlington: 2507 N. Harrison St.
- Ashburn: 44722 Brimfield Drive
- Haymarket: 5331 Merchants View Square
- Herndon: 378 Elden St.
- Springfield: 6230-I Rolling Road
- Stafford: 50 North Stafford Complex Center Suite
- Vienna: 8150 Leesburg Pike Suite 110
ABC said it supports its workers' decisions to self-quarantine when necessary. All workers who are based in one of these stores will be allowed to work at a nearby location. No person will lose his or her job because of these closures.
All stores are on reduced operating schedules during the pandemic, opening at noon and closing at 7 p.m. every day. Only 10 customers are allowed in the stores at any given time. The stores contain markers to encourage people to stand 6 feet apart from each other.
Because of COVID-19, ABC will allow distilleries to directly ship spirits to customers for the time being. Breweries already were allowed to directly ship to consumers.
ABC plans to reopen the stores April 30, but this decision will depend on staffing resources.