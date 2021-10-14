(The Center Square) – While the number of new unemployment claims dropped across the nation last week, Vermont saw a slight increase, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s newest weekly unemployment claims report.
In the news release, the department said there was a decrease of 36,000 claims for the week of Oct. 9, showing a total of 293,000 claims, which is the lowest level for initial claims since March 14, 2020, when there were 256,000.
For the week ending Oct. 9, The Green Mountain State saw an increase of four new unemployment claims to 337 from the prior week's total of 333, according to the report. For continued claims for the week ending Oct. 2, there was a drop of 204 to 2,682 from the prior week's total of 2,885.
The state saw a drop of three Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims for the week of Oct. 9 with no new claims, according to the report. There were three claims the prior week. The state has not had any recorded claims for the final two weeks of September.
A drop of 137 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation continued claims was recorded for the week of Sept. 25, according to the report, dropping from 517 on Sept. 18 to just 380. The state had 2,608 claims the week of Sept. 4, which then drastically fell to 861 on Sept. 11.
The state saw an increase of extended benefit claims from just two on Sept. 18 to 10 on Sept. 25.
Vermont currently has an unemployment rate of 3.0%, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, ranking fifth in the nation for the lowest unemployment rate and well below the national average of 5.2%.