(The Center Square) – A bill that would send $1 for each resident counted in the 2020 Census to support humanitarian aid efforts in Ukraine will be signed tonight, Gov. Phil Scott said.
House Bill 717, sponsored by the Committee on Appropriations, will be signed at 6:30 p.m. on the steps of the state house just before a “Freedom & Unity Vigil” hosted by the governor, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-VT, Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, and House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, and Senate President Becca Balint, D-Brattleboro.
The bill passed both chambers on Thursday and will use dollars from the state’s general fund in the amount of $643,077 and an additional $1,749 from the sales of Russian-sourced products from Feb. 24 to March 2 from the Department of Liquor and Lottery to provide $644,826 in relief to the war-torn country.
Join us at the State House on Tuesday the 15th to shine a light of hope and solidarity. https://t.co/I12vFrXLdf— Pro Tem Becca Balint (@SenatorBalint) March 11, 2022
In addition to providing financial humanitarian aid, the governor said law enforcement throughout the state are putting together an effort to send used and expired-body armor vests to military units in Ukraine.
“As I’ve said, the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people is heroic and inspiring,” Scott said in the release. “This body armor drive is something we can do to help them protect themselves in their fight for freedom. “I appreciate the Vermont National Guard bringing this opportunity to our attention, and the efforts of the Vermont State Police, local law enforcement agencies and any members of the public who can contribute to this effort.”
According to the governor, the public can also donate body-armor vests with a Class III rating or higher. Donations are accepted at state police barracks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 23.