(The Center Square) – The restoration and rehabilitation of Vermont landmarks and historic places is the focus of new state spending.
Grants totaling $321,363 will be sent to 20 communities and nonprofit groups across six counties, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Thursday. This will leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts while supporting 40 preservation construction jobs.
The program, according to a release, is administered through the Division of Historic Preservation. The grants are a state-funded initiative that awards 1-to-1 matching grants for up to $20,000. Funding is to be used for rehabilitating community and civic facilities that are vital to the state’s history.
“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s history strengthens our communities and the character of our state,” Scott said in the release. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”
The Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower in Essex, and the Sanborn Covered Bridge in Lydonville, according to the release, are among the projects selected to receive funding. The funding will help Jeudevine Library in Hardwick and the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Swanton will use funding to restore stained-glass windows.
“The 2023 projects involve some of Vermont’s most beloved buildings and structures,” State Historic Preservation Officer Laura V. Trieschmann said in the release. “These places matter because they reflect our history and serve as the centerpieces of our communities. Stewardship of any visual or historical landmark is not easy, and we applaud and support those municipalities and non-profits that have taken on this commendable effort.”
In East Guilford, the Episcopal Church will undergo slate roof repairs using the state funds. The U.S. Post Office & Customs House in Richford will use state funding to make plaster repairs. The Brookline Meeting House will use the funds for foundation and drainage work.