(The Center Square) – After 46 years, one Vermont politician is hanging it up.
U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT, announced Monday at the state house in Montpelier that he won’t be seeking re-election, saying it is “time to pass the gavel … it is time to come home.”
The story was first reported by Vermont Public Radio.
Leahy, 81, told a collection of reporters and fellow legislators in attendance, according to the report, that he was proud to be the state’s longest serving senator.
“Our collective efforts are why Vermont in so many ways continues to set an example for others to follow,” Leahy told the news outlet.
Leahy spoke on his efforts pertaining to organic agriculture, Supplement Nutrition and Assistance Program benefits, and the Violence Against Women Act.
“I hope that will be a legacy in our state for generations to come,” he told Vermont Public Radio. “I learned early in my career that good judgement and hard work is exactly what Vermonters expect of their representatives.”
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott praised Leahy for giving his life to the people of Vermont.
“He will be missed as one of our voices in Washington,” Scott said in a tweet. “He has made immeasurable contributions to our state and nation, and nobody is more deserving of a long and happy retirement than the Senator and Marcelle. If there is one silver lining, it is that they will be able to spend more time in our beautiful state, where I am confident they will continue to make a difference.”
TJ Donovan, who serves as the state’s attorney general, thanked Leahy in a tweet for his commitment to the state.
“I will be sad to see him go but forever grateful for his leadership and steady hand in the United States Senate,” Donovan said in the tweet.
Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee and is the senior member of the Judiciary and Agriculture committees in Washington, D.C.