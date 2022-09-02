(The Center Square) – A Northeast Kingdom meat processor is getting an injection of federal funding.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it has awarded 11 grants totaling $21.894 million across the country. Vermont Rabbitry LLC, located in Glover, is set to receive a $200,000 grant.
Anson Tebbetts, who serves as the state's secretary of Agriculture, announced the grant on Twitter.
“Great to see a NE Kingdom meat processing facility grow,” Tebbetts tweeted. “Browns Custom Meat just received a $200,000 USDA grant to improve their facility. These investments help farmers & Browns’ grow their business.”
The company is working, according to the release, to become Cooperative Interstate Shipment compliant, which would allow the company to ship its products to other states compliant in the program. The funding will help the company sell to regional clients as well.
The funding will provide the company with the capital to expand or create separate essential activity spaces, room for employee work flow, and adding a separate entrance for inspectors that will feature an adjacent bathroom. The company also plans to add more freezer space.
The state’s Meat Inspection Program, according to the release, was created in 1967 through the Wholesome Meat Act, which provides inspection services at the same level as federal meat inspections.