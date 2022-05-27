(The Center Square) – Vermont will be looking for a new commissioner within the Department of Public Safety, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The first-term Republican governor who is seeking a second term announced Commissioner Michael Schirling is leaving the role next month to take on a senior role with the University of Vermont. Schirling will serve with the department until June 18.
“Mike has been an extraordinary member of my cabinet, serving in two critical roles since day one of my administration,” Scott said in the release. “He’s dedicated, hardworking and a dependable problem solver. Mike has devoted his career to public service, and Vermonters have been fortunate to have him. I’m confident he will continue to excel at the University of Vermont.”
Scott said Jennifer Morrison, who currently serves as deputy commissioner in the department, will serve as interim commissioner.
According to public record in GovSalaries, Schirling earned an annual salary of $147,490. His salary was 188% higher than average and 173% higher than the median salary within the department.
Schirling said it has been an honor to serve on the governor’s cabinet while also working with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the Department of Public Safety, and being part of the state’s team handling response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My sincere thanks to the governor for his confidence in allowing me to be part of such extraordinary teams,” Schirling said in the release. “I look forward to the next chapter serving our state at Vermont’s flagship university and hope that my experience in these roles will help create even stronger bonds between Vermont’s communities and the university.”
According to the release, Schirling took on a vital role as secretary of Commerce and Community Development by helping the state’s economy grow while supporting communities across the state. The agency was able to utilize innovative strategies in order to retain and recruit new workers to the state, while cementing partnerships with Canadian companies and investing in communities and businesses to develop stratagies to reduce barriers and create growth.
With the Department of Public Safety, the release reads, Schirling oversaw the Department of Fire Safety and Emergency Management, in addition to the Forensic Lab and state police. Under his watch, he updated delivery of public safety services across the state and played an integral part of Scott’s COVID Response Leadership Team. He focused on vaccine delivery, restart efforts, testing sites, and coordinated with the government and other community partners.