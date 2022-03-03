(The Center Square) – Beginning March 14, the decision to wear masks will be given to Vermonters, state officials announced.
Dr. Patsy Kelso, Vermont’s state epidemiologist, made the announcement during Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly news conference Thursday afternoon. Thursday's news for Vermonters, including schools, comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendation.
“In a small state like Vermont we believe it is most useful to provide public health guidance statewide, so it is consistent where we work, live, and go to school,” Kelso said. “As our statewide hospitalization rate is low and hospitals are no longer facing the COVID-related strains of the recent surge, we are ready to plan for the next step.
“On March 14, our guidance around masking will be updated both in schools and for all Vermonters to reflect the lower risk of severe disease in our communities. The decision to wear a mask will be up to each person based on their own circumstances and health needs.”
The decision comes as Vermont health officials feel it is best to let individuals make their own decisions on masking based on their own health needs as the number of new cases and hospitalizations have rapidly dropped..
Scott said it was time for Vermonters to “enjoy our lives again.”
“I think there will be more variants,” Scott said in response to a question about future variants and how mask and testing mandates would be affected. “That’s not even a question. There are going to be more variants. We have so many tools in the toolbox now. We have all kinds of testing, vaccines are available, widely spread and for the most part, vaccines have been effective. We’ll have to react accordingly as we always have, watch the data and make determinations based on the information.
“We should take advantage of it while we can. We’ve seen a drastic drop in hospitalizations over the last two, three weeks – even cases, when you look back at where we were a month-and-a-half ago.”
Daniel M. French, secretary of the state’s Agency of Education, said testing programs will remain in place in schools for the time being but will eventually be phased out.
“Specific mitigation recommendations for schools are no longer necessary from a risk perspective,” French said. “In making this shift it will allow us to put a higher emphasis on learning and the social and emotional needs of our students.
“Starting March 14, we will not recommend schools follow any additional mitigation requirements other than those that are being recommended for all Vermonters. This means masks will be optional for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.”
French said masks will not be required on school buses as well, citing a recent change in federal regulation.