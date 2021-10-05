(The Center Square) – Resources and information have been distributed to school districts around Vermont to help keep more kids in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor said Tuesday.
In a news release, Gov. Phil Scott said all public and independent schools will now be able to establish COVID-19 testing.
“We all know how important it is to keep kids in school – doing so is a public health imperative,” Scott said in the release. “But what we have seen so far is that many students have had to quarantine after a possible exposure and then don’t ever become a case. This is valuable classroom time that is lost for the student, and challenging for parents and schools to manage. By adding these additional tools to the toolbox, we can minimize disruptions, more quickly identify cases, and above all, keep our kids in school, so they can get the education and opportunities for social interaction they deserve.”
According to the release, the state is teaming up with the Agency of Education, the Department of Health, and public health partners in an effort to provide schools the tools needed to respond to cases. The resources have been provided free of charge.
“Response testing is a critical tool for Vermont schools as they work to keep students learning, and a key part of our efforts to support Vermont’s hard-working school staff and educators,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Right now, the most important thing we can [do] for students’ long-term success is to keep them in the classroom as much as possible. Together with the current surveillance testing program, these new tools will help make sure that students are present, learning and engaged in the other essential pursuits that Vermont education provides.”
Schools will use PCR and rapid antigen testing, which “allows schools to greatly reduce the time students might others have to spend out of the classroom,” according to the release. In addition, those students, or teachers, who do test for COVID-19 will be able to be removed from quarantine unless they are in quarantine and showing symptoms.
Schools will use three testing tools, according to the release, “to give schools flexibility to respond directly to specific cases.”
Test to Stay will allow students who are not vaccinated and who are close contacts with a COVID-19 case “to take a daily antigen test at the beginning of the school day,” according to the release. Those students testing negative can go to class, and then will test daily for seven days past exposure.
PCR testing will allow schools to test “unvaccinated close contacts out of quarantine” and “testing vaccinated close contacts 3 to 5 days after exposure, the release reads.
Schools will also be given Take Home PCR Testing, which allows kits to be distributed to students, staff, and family members in need of a test.