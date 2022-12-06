(The Center Square) – Voluntary paid family and medical leave is now available in Vermont.
VT FMLI launched Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said, and allows state employees, employers, and individuals to enter the program. There is no mandatory tax. The new insurance coverage will be offered through The Hartford and allows for 60% wage replacement over a span of six weeks for qualifying events.
“I have long supported paid family and medical leave, provided it is voluntary and affordable,” Scott said in a release. “By enrolling state employees to create a pool, and opening it up to all employers and individuals, I believe we can accomplish our shared goal of providing the peace of mind of paid family and medical leave more efficiently, affordably and quickly than imposing another mandatory broad-based tax on already over-burdened workers.
“This truly is a win-win.”
Qualifying events, according to the release, include the birth of a child and caring for the newborn within one year of birth; adoption of a child or foster care placement; caring for a spouse, child, stepchild, or foster child living with the employee who has a serious health condition; and a serious health condition that prevents the employee from performing the essential functions of their job.
Today, I’m pleased to announce the launch of Vermont’s innovative voluntary paid family and medical leave program. The State has entered into a contract to deliver this important benefit to Vermonters who opt-in, without a new, mandatory tax. Read more: https://t.co/Fxu4b1gSVs pic.twitter.com/SEbgZc5XZG— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) December 6, 2022
A qualifying situation would also arise in the event an employee’s spouse, child, or parent who is a covered military member that is deemed on “covered active duty,” according to the release, or if the employee is the spouse, son, daughter, parent, or next of kin of a military member.
According to the release, beginning in 2024, private and nonstate public employers with more than two employees will be able to enter in the program. The program is designed to allow members to select from a number of options.
A third phase of the program, the release reads, will give individuals working for Vermont employers who do not offer overage or employers with one employee will be able to purchase coverage through an individual purchasing pool.