(The Center Square) – A new grant will establish an apprenticeship program in Vermont.
A $228,000 state grant, Gov. Phil Scott said, will be used to create a new Registered Apprenticeship Program at G.S. Precision. The company is a CNC machining and assembly company headquartered in the southern portion of the state.
“Growing our workforce must be a top priority for all of us in public service, because if we don’t, we’re not going to be able to afford to make the investments we need or want, or even sustain some of what we already have,” Scott said in a release. “Apprenticeships are a key component of our strategy. They’re a great way for Vermonters to gain industry-recognized credentials, earn an income, and get on-the-job experience. That’s really a win-win-win.”
The company, according to the release, will create and implement a machinist apprenticeship program, the first in company history. The company plans to use funding to add training staff, in addition to updating educational facilities and equipment that will be used in the program.
“For many years G.S. Precision has maintained a goal to be the leader in our industry through quality, efficiency and reliability,” John Lynde, vice president of Operations and Quality at G.S. Precision, said in a release. “Achievement of this goal is possible today through the talent and knowledge of current employees across all GSP sites, but our challenge is not limited to today, it also must be sustained over time.”
The state’s Department of Labor, according to the release, will run the program through the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program, which is designed to bring together businesses, job seekers, students, and education together to develop opportunities.
According to the release, the state currently has 160 active apprenticeship programs in plumbing, electrical and health care. The department over the past year has served 4,694 apprentices, and 50% are between the ages of 16 and 24.