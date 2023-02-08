(The Center Square) – Manufactured housing communities in Vermont will benefit from a new state investment.
The Healthy Homes Initiative will dispense $12.6 million in state funding, Gov. Phil Scott said, that will be used to repair, replace, and upgrade water infrastructure in mobile home parks around the state.
“This critical funding supports safe, affordable housing and improves the quality of life for those living in manufactured housing communities,” Scott said in a statement. “Through this round of funding, an estimated 3,975 residents – including 1,100 seniors and 830 children – will be able to more reliably access safe drinking water, and will be served by improved wastewater, stormwater, and drainage systems, protecting both them and the environment.”
The program awards, according to the release, will work to address significant issues in wastewater and drinking water systems. The funding will work to cover a needs assessment with a state-contracted engineering firm, technical and permitting assistance, and necessary construction.
In order to become eligible to receive funding, according to the release, manufactured housing communities must be registered with the state’s Mobile Home Park registry. Awards will be distributed in every county applications for the program were received.
“Historically underserved and economically constrained, manufactured housing communities have often faced technical and financial barriers to fixing water infrastructure issues,” Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling said in a statement. “By offering both technical and financial assistance, we can help ensure these Vermont communities are healthier and more resilient.”
The program, according to the release, is finalizing agreements that will be funded this winter and spring. Applications from residents, owners, and partners applied for the grant funding in July.
The Healthy Homes Initiative, according to the release, placed $1.6 million in contingency funds that will be made available in the event of unforeseen costs. Funding is limited to estimated project costs and must be approved by the program.
In Addison County, Lindale Mobile Home Park in Middlebury, according to the release, will receive $1,098,760 for construction funding to replace and upgrade the wastewater system. In Chittenden County, North Avenue Cooperative in Burlington will receive $1,292,000 for technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding to improve the wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater systems
In Windsor County, Royalton Terrace in Royalton will receive $577,500 for technical assistance, permitting, and construction funding to upgrade the wastewater and drinking water systems.
A new round of grants is planned for spring and early summer, according to the release. Applicants will be received from eligible entities that have yet to apply or were not selected in this round of funding.