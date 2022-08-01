(The Center Square) – Vermont residents voting in the upcoming congressional primaries will have an opportunity to select between eight House and seven Senate candidates.
The combined 15 hopefuls have fulfilled all of the candidacy requirements for inclusion on the Aug. 9 primary ballot, according to information from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. There is one seat in the House, two in the Senate.
In the U.S. House primary, four Democrats are on the ballot for the seat held by Rep. Peter Welch, who chose to run for U.S. Senate.
Becca Balling, a member of the Vermont Senate representing the Windham District since 2015, has served in a leadership role as Senate president pro tempore since January 2021. Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who took office in January 2021, worked previously as a law clerk and congressional aide. Louis Meyers, a former candidate for the Chittenden District of the state Senate, ran previously as an independent in a lieutenant governor’s race. Sianay Clifford has indicated she has dropped out of the race, imploring website visitors to consider other candidates.
The Republican candidates include Liam Madden, a Marine veteran with career experience in renewable energy and agriculture; Ericka Redic, a newcomer to the political arena; and Anya Tynio, who ran for the seat in 2018.
Barbara Nolfi represents the Progressive Party.
In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Democrat Patrick Leahy has announced retirement from politics and is not seeking reelection. The trio aiming to keep the seat in the party are U.S. Rep. Pete Welch, a congressman since winning election in 2006 with two stints in the state Senate to his credit; Isaac Evans-Frantz, an executive and new to the political arena; and Niki Thran, another political newcomer with professional background in the medical field.
On the Republican side are three candidates without significant political experience. Gerald Malloy served in the Army from 1980 to 2006 and has worked as a business executive; Myers Mermel has worked an investment banker; and lawyer Christina Nolan has worked as a U.S. attorney and as senior editor of the Boston College Law Review.
Martha Abbott represents the Progressive Party.