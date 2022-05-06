(The Center Square) – A bill that would have created the Clean Heating Standard in Vermont has been vetoed, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor said he was rejecting House Bill 175 in a letter to the Legislature because he feels it could result in significant cost increases for state residents, who would then not have a guarantee that their voice would be heard through the deliberation process.
Under the bill, which passed the House on May 3 by an 88-37 vote and the Senate 23-7 on April 28, the focus would be the establishment of the Clean Heat Standard in hopes of stimulating climate change, reducing air pollution, creating more renewable energy, plus heating and fuel aspects in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The standard, according to the bill, would be administered by the Public Utility Commission with help from the Clean Heat Standard Technical Advisory Group and the Equity Advisory Group.
The bill would mandate retiring required amounts of clean heat credits in the thermal sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions obligations contained in the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Scott wrote in his letters that as elected officials, “we have an obligation” that would ensure state residents “know the financial costs and impacts” the bill would have on the lives of residents and the state’s economy.
The governor pointed to the Joint Fiscal Office acknowledging the lack of understanding what effect the bill would have.
“It is too soon to estimate the impact on Vermont’s economy, households, and businesses,” the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office said, which Scott wrote in his letter. “The way in which the Clean Heat Standard is implemented, including the way in which clean heat credits are priced and how incentives or subsidies are offered to households and businesses, must be established before meaningful analysis is possible. At the same time, those incentives or subsidies could be costly for the State, suggesting larger fiscal impacts in future years.”
Scott wrote in his veto letter that he understood how important reducing greenhouse gases is, and that he proposed a $216 million climate change package.
“I have clearly, repeatedly, and respectfully asked the Legislature to include language that would require the policy and costs to come back to the General Assembly in bill form so it could be transparently debated with all the details before any potential burden is imposed,” Scott wrote. “This is how lawmaking and governing is supposed to work and what Vermonters expect, deserve and have a right to receive.”
Scott said the Legislature passed a bill that includes “some policy,” but do not detail costs and impacts with much of the authority on enforcement and policy making falling on the Public Utility Commission.