(The Center Square) – A pair of bills that dedicate more than $45 million to address Vermont’s housing shortage have been signed by Gov. Phil Scott.
The Republican governor announced Tuesday that Senate Bill 226 and Senate Bill 210 will add to the more than $250 million the state has already committed to housing over the past two years.
“Investing in housing has been a top priority of my administration since Day 1, and these bills take significant steps forward to bolster Vermont’s housing stock,” Scott said in the release. “Today’s action is a great example of how people of different parties can agree on a fundamental problem, put differences aside, and work together to find solutions that will benefit our state for decades to come.”
According to the release, both bills use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and will disperse more than $45 million into the state’s housing initiatives. The funding adds to the $200 million already allocated during fiscal year 2021 and the Budget Adjustment Act, which was a component of Scott’s $250 million housing package.
In addition, the funding will also provide more downtown and neighborhood revitalization and other reforms to Act 250, according to the release.
Senate Bill 210 will provide $20 million to the Vermont Housing Improvement Program. The program helps property owners to secure grants, or forgivable loans, in the amount of up to $50,000. The funds are to be used to renovate rental units that are out of compliance with building, housing and health codes. Once the units are brought up to code, rent is to be set at affordable rates in an effort to make more housing units available.
Senate Bill 226 provides for $15 million to be placed into the Missing Middle Income Home Ownership Development Program to give incentives and support to companies building modest homes that are to be sold to middle-income residents, according to the release.
The law also calls for $4 million to be used for Manufactured Home Replacement and Park Improvement Program, which will give manufactured home communities funds for improvements to continue to provide affordable, safe housing.
Under the law, $2.45 million will be allocated to the Downtown and Village Center Tax Credit Expansion that will widen the credit benefit to neighborhoods to create housing and flood mitigation, according to the release.
The First-Generation Homebuyer Program will see a $1 million investment, according to the release, under the law that will support households establish homeownership, according to the release. Another $1 million will be invested in the Neighborhood Development Partnership to develop new neighborhood infrastructure and construct homes.
The new law will also provide, according to the release, expansion of the Act 250 to include 49 dwelling units instead of 24 to qualify in smaller towns with less than 6,000 people.