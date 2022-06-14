(The Center Square) – Vermont has a new fiscal year 2023 budget, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor signed House Bill 740, which is the state’s $8.126 billion budget that goes into effect July 1. The fiscal document calls for investments in work force development and training, tax relief, the state’s economy, and providing for children and families.
“I know far too many Vermonters are struggling with the high cost of living and employers are struggling to fill good jobs,” Scott said in a release. “Our work will not be easy, and these investments will not solve every problem, but this budget will do a lot of good, and we are committed to doing all we can to help our state recover and grow stronger.”
House Bill 740, according to the release, spreads $8.126 billion across the state, and allocated another $178 million for government spending for a total of $8.304 billion.
The budget, according to the release, will place $66 million into the work force by training, retaining, and recruiting workers in an effort to stem the state’s worker shortage in various sectors, while providing $40 million in tax relief for state residents.
Broadband, according to the release, will see an investment of $96 million as the state continues to work to make internet access available to every home and business in The Green Mountain State.
The state will also spend $225 million on climate change mitigation efforts, according to the release, for projects that are designed to reduce carbon emissions. Weatherization investments will be made and efforts for home heating solutions and electric vehicles will also be a focus.
“In the face of a worsening climate crisis and global oil markets that again and again have spiked due to natural disasters, economic crises, and the actions of dictators like Putin, the need to finally get off of fossil fuels is more obvious than ever,” Ben Edgerly Walsh, Climate & Energy Program Director with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group said in an email to The Center Square. “Though these investments will not accomplish that by themselves, they are the most significant investments Vermont has ever made in climate action, and will help thousands of Vermont families cut their fossil fuel use and make ends meet.”
The budget also calls, according to the release, for $104 million in investments in water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure to widen and expand service and to provide clean drinking water.
For economic development, the state is allocated $87 million to aid businesses and develop stronger communities, and another $90 million will be spent on housing to increase the rental housing market and construct new homes for middle-income residents to combat homelessness.