(The Center Square) – Numerous programs are available to help Vermont residents who are facing mental health challenges, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor said in proclaiming May as Mental Health Awareness Month that impacts on mental health stemming from recent violent acts committed in New York, California, and Texas could be taking a toll one some residents. Scott stressed that the state has many programs designed to help people experiencing a crisis.
Resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the release.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, reminding folks that you are not alone, and help is available. If you or a loved one is struggling, there are resources available for you at https://t.co/NR9XeQpoXN pic.twitter.com/uXG4ZO1oBz— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) May 24, 2022
Scott said that 1 in 5 adults in the state currently are living with a mental health challenge, 50% of all mental health disorders begin by age 14, and 75% of mental health disorders begin when a person reaches their mid-20s.
In addition, the governor said suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 25-34 and is the eighth overall cause of death to state residents.
As Vermonters have been exposed to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with national and international events that have caused stress, disruption, and trauma, residents are able to receive help as part of the state’s initiative to help stabilize the health of residents experiencing anger, sadness, frustration, and grief.
The state, according to the release, features a network of mental health providers that can be accessed by calling 2-1-1. Patrons will be able to find the nearest mental health provider to receive help.
In addition, Pathways Vermont offers a free support line to state residents by texting VT – TALK to 833 or calling 833-888-2557 to talk with local, trained, peer support professionals who have faced their own challenges.
Help is also offered to those facing substance abuse issues by calling VT Helplink at 802-565-LINK. Patrons will have access to support and referral services for those experiencing substance abuse.
Counselors, according to the release, are available around the clock via the Crisis Text Line. Residents can access services by texting “VT” to 741741 to be contacted by a trained mental health professional.
According to the release, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available by calling 1-800-273-8225, or by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org that features an online chat method.