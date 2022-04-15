(The Center Square) – Grant funding has been given to a Vermont bioscience company.
Vernal Biosciences, based in Colchester, has been awarded a $99,475 grant through the Vermont Training Program to train new and existing hires for the company.
“As Vermont’s biotechnology sector grows, supporting companies like Vernal Biosciences to create new, high-paying jobs and assemble industry expertise remains a priority,” Joan Goldstein, economic development commissioner, said in the release. “The world saw how important vaccines are and we are proud that this cutting-edge medical work will continue to happen in Vermont.”
The company, according to the release, works with mRNA and lipid nanoparticle process development and manufactures the compounds which are used in the development of cutting-edge medicine, including vaccines, gene therapy, and cancer therapies.
The company’s workers will undergo training in on-site labs and classrooms, in addition to training aimed at high-tech lab equipment.
“Vernal is fortunate to have support from the Vermont Department of Economic Development to help us expand our business here in the Green Mountains,” Christian Cobaugh, Vernal’s founder and chief executive officer, said in the release. “We are excited to be able to grow our company here, grow the biotechnology industry in Vermont, and to offer high-tech jobs to graduates of local colleges and universities and new hires who move into the state from elsewhere.”
The company, which has been headquartered in Vermont since 2021, works to “democratize the use of mRNA for a variety of uses” such as basic research in gene editing and cell programming. The company also has developed novel biopharmaceuticals for vaccines and gene therapy.
Vernal employs 12, according to the release, and plans to expand its workforce with 23 new staff members using grant funding.