(The Center Square) – Prohibiting slavery in any form and protecting reproductive rights were the focus of a pair of ballot measures approved by Vermont voters.
Last week, voters turned out en masse to ratify a pair of constitutional ballot amendments in the Green Mountain State that will add language, while repealing other language, from the state’s constitution. Proposal 5 and Proposal 2 were passed by wide margins.
With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade this summer, thus making the legality of abortion a state issue, Vermont's Legislature put the decision on strengthening reproductive rights by sending the issue to voters. The state also worked to prohibit slavery and indentured servitude, which still were allowable with a person's consent, unde the state's constitution.
In Vermont, a Legislatively Referred Constitutional Amendment needs to be approved during two successive legislative sessions with an election in between them. In the first legislative session, a two-thirds vote is needed in the state Senate while a simple majority is needed in the state House of Representatives. A simple majority in each chamber is needed for the second vote.
The ballot measures, according to Ballotpedia, were the first to appear on Vermont ballots in 12 years.
Proposal 2 was ratified by voters with 89% voting in favor of amending the state’s constitution to prohibit slavery and indentured servitude in any form.
Heading into the election, Vermont was the only state with a constitutional provision that permitted involuntary servitude to pay a debt, damage, fine or cost.
With the change coming to the state’s constitution, slavery and indentured servitude are prohibited in all instances, which eliminates language that a person could be in indentured servitude or slavery by choice.
Proposal 5 centered on an individual’s reproductive autonomy and was passed with 77% of voters in favor of the measure.
With the passage by voters, the Right to Personal Reproductive Autonomy amendment was approved and will add language to the state’s constitution protecting personal reproductive autonomy while at the same time prohibiting government from infringing on that right.
There were six ballot measures that addressed abortion, the most on record for a single year, in last week’s election. California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan and Montana also passed similar measures.
The language added to the state constitution will reads, “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course.”
In Vermont, abortion was protected by state law. In 2019, the Legislature passed a law recognizing the fundamental right of every individual who becomes pregnant to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, to give birth to a child, or to have an abortion, according to Ballotpedia.