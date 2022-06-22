(The Center Square) – Vermont has a new attorney general.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of Susanne Young, who is a former deputy attorney general and secretary of administration, to the state’s top law enforcement position, effective July 5.
Young, according to the release, fills the vacancy created by T.J. Donovan, who resigned on June 20 to chase other opportunities. Young will serve the six months remaining on the office’s term.
“There are few with the experience and skillset needed to ensure this important office is stable and fully prepared to help transition to a newly elected attorney general in January,” Scott said in the release. “Susanne is the embodiment of public service, and it is especially meaningful that she will be the first woman to serve as Vermont’s top law enforcement officer.”
Young has worked in leadership positions for 23 years, according to the release.
"I am honored and excited to return and serve until the next attorney general takes office," Young said in the release. "The services provided by the team of talented attorneys and staff, whether it be prosecuting serious crime, protecting consumers and the environment, or advising state officials, are of critical importance to Vermonters and I will work with them to transfer a highly functioning office to a new attorney general in a seamless transition."
Scott said, according to the release, that Young brings a diverse skillset to the office. She recently retired after 40 years of service to the state. Recently, she was secretary of the Agency of Administration, and worked under Attorney General Bill Sorrell. She has also worked as deputy state treasurer and served on the governor’s legal counsel.
Young is a graduate of the Vermont School of Law. During her career, she served as general counsel for the Department of Corrections and other entities within the state’s Agency of Human Services. She also was director of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was chief of the Criminal Justice Division in the Attorney General’s office.