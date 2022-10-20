(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns.
The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
Applications for the bonus round are due by Jan. 16, according to the release.
Vermont previously made available $4 million in state funding at the end of September, which funded a record number of 49 projects, as previously reported by The Center Square. That round of funding was anticipated to generate $95 million in improvements to buildings and infrastructure across the state.
Gov. Phil Scott said at the time, “These investments are impactful, supporting local businesses, creating new housing, and improving the economic vitality of our community centers.”
He said the vision of the project was to combine federal relief dollars with state funds to “make Vermont an even better place to live, work and play.”
Current projects using the initial round of funding include the U.S. Customs House and Post Office in St. Albans and the renovation of the 1901 Champlain Theater located in the village center of Swanton. The structures are being converted into houses, in hopes of addressing the state’s housing needs.