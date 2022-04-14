(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims continue to fall in Vermont and across the nation, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
The Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report shows that there was an increase of 18,000 advance claims for unemployment with 185,000 for the week. The department revised the previous week’s level by 1,000 to 167,000, and set the four-week moving average of 172,250 unemployment claims filed across the nation.
In Vermont, there was a slight increase in new claims filed for the week ending April 9. There were 416 initial claims filed for the week, a 113 increase over the previous week’s total of 303.
For insured unemployment for the week ending April 2, there was a drop of 82 claims. There were 3,112 advance claims filed, compared to just 3,194 for the previous week, which is a drop of 82 claims.
The state did see its lone claim on extended benefits drop off for March 26.
For the week ending April 2, the initial claims filed were 303, which was an increase of six over the previous week and a drop of 1,458 from one year ago.
For insurance unemployment claim for the week ending March 26, there were 3,194 claims, which was a drop of 150 claims. There was a significant drop of 6,847 claims that were filed one year ago.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nationwide unemployment rate for March stands at 3.6%.
For February, Vermont had a 2.9% unemployment rate, which was good enough for 11th in the nation. The lowest unemployment rates came in Nebraska and Utah, which have a 2.1% unemployment rate. The highest is the District of Columnbia at 6.1%.