(The Center Square) – Unemployment claims in Vermont are falling like the leaves in autumn, a new report shows.
The U.S. Department of Labor released its latest Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims report which shows a 5,000-claim decrease in new claims filed across the country for the week ending April 2. There were 166,000 claims filed for the week.
Vermont has followed that nationwide trend and boasts an unemployment rate of 2.9% for the month of February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ranking 11th in the nation. Nebraska and Utah have the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 2.1%, and the District of Columbia has the highest at 6.1%.
In Vermont, data shows, the number of advance state claims for the week ending April 2 dropped by 1, to 296 from 297 the previous week. For insured unemployment ending the week of March 26, the state saw an increase of 31 to 3,375 for the week. The previous week total was 3,344.
The state didn’t see a change in extended benefits as there was one claim filed the week of March 12 and March 19.
However, the state has witnessed a drop in unemployment over the past year. The state had 927 initial claims filed for the week ending March 26, which was a drop of 32 from the previous week and a drop of 1,214 from the previous year.
Insured claims also dropped significantly, with 3,344 reported for the week ending March 19, which was a drop of 180 from the previous week and a drop of 7,204 from one year ago.
Nationwide, the four-week moving average on initial claims was set at 170,000, which is a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week.