(The Center Square) – As soon as next month, fully vaccinated tourists from Canada will be permitted to enter Vermont, the governor announced.
In a tweet, Gov. Phil Scott said the White House has informed him that in November the border with Canada will be opened, allowing tourists to flow into the state.
Last night the @WhiteHouse informed me that, next month, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to cross our land border once again. This is a significant step forward on the path from pandemic to endemic management of COVID-19 and will mean a great deal to many Vermonters. pic.twitter.com/O5xCXEoHtK— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) October 13, 2021
Scott said permitting international tourism is “a significant step forward on the path from pandemic to endemic management of COVID-19 and will mean a great deal to many Vermonters.” The border had been closed since May 2020.
The governor gushed at the opening of the border after nearly a year and a half.
“Vermont and Canada are not just neighbors, our communities are linked by family, friends, social and cultural connections, natural resources, commerce and more,” Scott said. “Reopening the land border will allow our communities to reunite, after being separated for nearly two years.
“This decision by President [Joe] Biden’s administration is based on the very clear fact that vaccines work. Americans know vaccines are our best tool for getting back to normalcy. And today’s announcement is another very positive step forward.”
Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security, said in a news release the bordering opening will follow guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts.
When the borders open, according to the Department of Homeland Security, regulations will be amended to allow nonessential travelers who are fully vaccinated and have the required documentation to enter the country via land and ferry points.
“In alignment with the new international air travel system that will be implemented in November, we will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings,” Mayorkas said in the release. “Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner.”
The department also said in the release that beginning in January, all inbound foreign nation travelers entering the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination, including truck drivers, students and health care workers.