(The Center Square) – A bill containing public pension and other postemployment benefits has been vetoed, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor wrote in a letter to John Blumer, secretary of the Senate, that he has returned Senate Bill 286 without his signature citing his objections to the bill. The third-term Republican governor says it does not contain enough structural change to the system “to solve the enormous unfunded liability” issues the state currently faces.
According to the fiscal note attached to the bill, the fiscal year 2022 budget contains a one-time general fund appropriation of $200 million in order to pay down unfunded liabilities, which includes $75 million to the Vermont State Employees’ Retirement System and $125 million to the Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System.
The bill also encompasses a $13.3 million one-time Education Fund appropriation for the Retired Teachers’ Health and Medical benefits Fund.
Scott wrote in the letter that since the bill was introduced he has offered balanced solutions to offset the pension liabilities and concerns which the governor claims were disregarded.
“It is unfortunate this veto will likely be easily overridden, not for me, but for Vermont taxpayers and State employees who will bear the burden in the future,” Scott wrote in the letter. “I will acknowledge, this bill takes some positive steps, and the easiest thing for me to do would be to sign it, assure the public we solved the problem, and move on.”
Scott said he could not sign the bill as “the risk it poses to the financial health of the state” would be disingenuous. He said the state can do better to fund the items contained in the bill.
On Wednesday, the Senate overrode the veto 30-0, sending the bill to the House for consideration. Senate President Becca Balint, D-Brattleboro, said “not a single member of any party” including the governor’s “voted against the bill.” Democrats have majorities in both chambers.
“When I make a promise, you can count on it,” Balint tweeted. “I just led the Senate in a unanimous vote to override the veto of the public employee pension bill. We will not abandon teachers, state troopers, and thousands of public employees. We stand with workers.”
Scott wrote in his letter that despite “adding a quarter of a billion dollars in additional money” from taxpayers, the state will continue to face an unsustainable system in the future.