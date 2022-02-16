(The Center Square) – Vermont’s universal mask mandate for public schools will be lifted Feb. 28, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor announced the move during his weekly press briefing, citing discussion with the White House and governors from around the country. He said it was “time to adapt” as many states around the country have lifted mask mandates.
Before the school year began, Scott said that students would be required to wear masks until 80% of all students were vaccinated against COVID-19.
“That was delayed several times with a decision point scheduled for Feb. 28,” Scott said. “Our team has decided to not delay it again. Throughout the pandemic, we led the nation in so many ways and have done so by an incremental approach. This won’t be any different.”
Scott said the “80% guidance” would only be the first phase in a process.
“We think this is the right step because it is something we developed at the beginning of the school year and it is something schools have had time to think about and plan for,” Scott said. “However, schools should know this is only the first step. In the very near future, if all goes to plan, we intend to recommend lifting the mask mandate altogether.”
Scott cited decisions in neighboring states, and across the country, who have moved to remove masks from kids in schools.
“No one is in a better situation to make these decisions than Vermont,” the governor said, advising residents there are “more tools and protections” they can use as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We understand more about mitigation measures, and all this means it is time to adapt,” the governor said. “The fact is our kids need to get back to normal. They have been through a lot. We should begin this transition as soon as possible. I want everyone to understand this came with a lot of thought and deliberation. We wouldn’t make this change if we didn’t think it was the right thing to do.”
The decision to not delay the decision on masking was met with questions from a pair of state representatives, who took to Twitter to voice concerns.
Rep. Barbara Rachelson, D-Chittenden, asked the governor in a tweet, “And without masks we put children at more risk. Why?”
And without masks we put children at more risk. Why ? @GovPhilScott #vtleg #vtpoli https://t.co/ULW0KZxm4Q— Barbara Rachelson (@BRVermont) February 16, 2022
Rep Selene Colburn, P-Chittenden, expressed disappointment in Gov. Scott’s “push to drop protections that are working” in education in a tweet. Then asked, “why the rush?”
I continue to be so disappointed in the @GovPhilScott administration’s push to drop protections that are working in #vted — why the rush? https://t.co/uqFbNegQTq— Selene Colburn (@selene_colburn) February 16, 2022
Scott said kids have not been able to “see the faces of friends” and the “anxiety that comes with the constant reminder of the virus” has been an ongoing strain on mental health.
“Moving away from masking won’t be comfortable for some,” Scott said. “They may want to continue wearing them and that is OK and we need to be respectful and kind. Everyone has the right to make those decisions for themselves.”
Dan French, who serves as secretary of Education, said in a news release the schools have gone through “an incredibly difficult year” and removing masks was “an important step to getting them back to normal.”