(The Center Square) – With the Canadian border now open to the flow of tourists and goods, the governor announced a new liaison for Canadian companies seeking to do business in Vermont is in place.
Gov. Phil Scott said in a news release he has selected CIDEP, a Montreal-based firm who specializes in economic development as the new Trade and Investment Representative and Liaison in Canada.
“Our connection with Canada runs deep, and as the land border reopens, communities and families are reconnecting, Canadian travelers are returning, and businesses can once again focus on expanding operations and increasing trade with Vermont,” Scott said in the release. “We hope this reconnection will remind Canadian companies what Vermont has to offer when thinking about expanding or doing business here, while also creating interest in Vermont products north of the border.”
CIDEP, according to the release, will be responsible for lead generation for investment in Vermont projects while identifying businesses seeking to expand into the U.S. market.
According to the release, the state exported more than $918 million in goods to Canada and brought in more than $1.7 billion in Canadian products. More than two-thirds of Canadian imports were used in the production of American-made goods.
“The relationship between Quebec and Vermont is more than business,” said Michel Belval, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Quebec. "For more than 100 years, we have shared the same values. We support environmental projects, family’s businesses, and small and medium enterprises. The opening of the new Vermont office in Quebec is a sign that our relationship can only continue to grow and that our partnership is better than ever.”
According to the release, the Vermont Department of Economic Development chose CIDEP after a competitive bid process. CIDEP will also promote Vermont as an “investment destination” to encourage more “bi-lateral trade.”
Scott called for funding the two-year project with CIDEP in his budget address, seeking investments in the state’s economy, workforce, and its communities. Funding was approved with the passage of Act 74 in June.