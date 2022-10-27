(The Center Square) – Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is seeking another two-year term in office.
The veteran Republican legislator is matched against Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel.
Scott first took the governor’s seat in 2017, having served the previous three terms since 2011 as lieutenant governor. He was in the state Senate from 2001-10.
Before entering politics, Scott owned a construction company with his cousin, and says his business experience taught him the challenges faced through legislation. During his time as a senator, he earned the reputation of working across the aisle.
Siegel, who lost in the Democratic primary race for governor in 2018, is running on a platform of leading by taking action on climate change, building a bottom-up economy, and strengthening the education system in the state.
She said she wants to create a housing plan that meets the state’s need, while also working to solve the opioid crisis through harm reduction, treatment and recovery, and medically assisted treatment.
Siegel said she wants to tackle climate action by investing in green jobs, transforming the transportation system, use green infrastructure, and ensure solutions reach all Vermonters.
Also appearing on the ballots are a trio of independent candidates, Peter Duval, Kevin Hoyt and Bernard Peters.
The U.S. Senate seat vacated by the retirement of Democrat Patrick Leahy, who first took office in 1975, is also up for grabs. U.S. House Rep. Peter Welch is the Democrat facing Republican Gerald Malloy.
Welch, who became member of the House in 2007, serves on the Energy, Commerce, Oversight and Government Reform and Agriculture committee, and previously served in the state Senate in two stints from 1981-89 and 2002-07.
Malloy, an Army veteran and West Point graduate who works as a business executive, is running on the platform of protecting and supporting principles of the U.S. Constitution.
He said he will fight to ensure government promotes opportunities for America and every American and does so without increasing the national debt. He said he will not support more government, more taxes, more spending, and more control.
Also appearing on the ballot is Green Party candidate Natasha Diamondstone-Kohout, and independents Mark Coester, Stephen Duke, Dawn Ellis, Cris Ericson, and Kerry Patrick Raheb.
For the state’s U.S. House of Representatives seat, current Senate President Becca Balint is running on a platform of supporting Medicare for All, stating health care access should be based on need and not a job or ability to pay.
On her campaign website, according to Ballotpedia, she said she is committed to policies that would curtail gun violence, advocate for gun safety measures, and lead the charge on housing.
Republican Liam Madden will face Balint on the ballot. He is a Marine veteran who has worked as director of Iraq Veterans Against the War and as a climate fellow for Echoing Green.
Also appearing on the ballot are Libertarian candidate Ericka Redic and independent candidates Matt Druzba, Adam Ortiz and Luke Talbot.