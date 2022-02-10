(The Center Square) – A new grant program that will support after-school and summer programs for youth is now open, Gov. Phil Scott and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said.
The governor and the state’s Independent senator announced applications are now being accepted from nonprofits, municipalities, and licensed child care providers to acquire federal funding to be used to support after-school and summer programs.
The $4.8 million in taxpayer funding for the program, according to the release, comes from American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be utilized to give youth enriching and engaging summer programs. Funding will be available for the next two summers and the 2022-23 school year.
“It is no secret that the last few years have been incredibly challenging for all Vermonters,” Sanders said in the release. “This is especially true for our young people. I am proud that last year’s grants used historic federal funding to help Vermont students with struggles ranging from lost classroom time to missed after school activities and critical socialization."
The programs, according to the release, will reduce gaps during the summer when school is not in session.
Scott’s proposed fiscal year 2023 budget, according to the release, earmarks $2.8 million for educational programming for the summer and after-school programs. Funds are targeted to schools facing challenges sustaining after-school programs.
According to the release, Scott said the grant funds for community-based summer and after-school programs would act as a bridge to more sustainable funding from cannabis sales tax revenue that was established in Act 164, which is dedicated to enhancing educational programming.