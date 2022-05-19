(The Center Square) – Afterschool and summer programs in Vermont are getting a cash infusion, Gov. Phil Scott and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said.
The state’s top-ranking elected official and the veteran Independent senator announced $4.23 million in grants are being made available to provide learning opportunities following the school day and throughout the summer months for the next two years.
According to the release, 39 programs in 11 counties will see funding. The new funding comes on the heels of the 2021 Summer Matters grant funding program and strides the state has made toward offering afterschool and summer programs for every student in the state.
“I’m encouraged by the outpouring of interest from programs who want to serve more youth and families in their communities,” Scott said in the release. “Ensuring all Vermont youth have access to engaging afterschool and summer programs is a top priority, and we’ll continue our work moving this forward. I’m grateful to Senator Sanders and Vermont Afterschool for their continued partnership.”
Expanding Access Grants, according to the release, work to close gaps in the state’s current allotment of summer and afterschool programs with an eye trained on affordability, widening opportunities, building long-term partnerships, and more innovative approaches to learning.
Federal funding for the initiative was grasped by Sanders. Programs receiving funding include summer camps, libraries, cities and towns, teen centers, and nonprofit social service groups in an attempt to grow the number of available weeks and slots.
“After more than two years of this terrible pandemic, it is no secret that young people in particular have faced struggles that we are only beginning to understand,” Sanders said in the release, “Now more than ever, young Vermonters need and deserve to have summer opportunities that are both fun and enriching.”
Sanders spoke of how the programs are removing barriers to the programs that Vermont families face has allowed older students to participate.
According to the release, 144 proposals were received featuring a total of $14.1 million in requested funding. The programs that receive funding will open 1,099 new slots during the 2022 and 2023 program years and an additional 790 spots in afterschool programs.
The funding will help families afford the programs, according to the release, with 21 of those programs providing opportunities to underserved areas of the state.
The program, according to the release, will provide inclusivity opportunities.
Programs receiving funding include $198,432 for Beaver Brook Children’s School Inc. in Wilmington, $151,213.30 for Audobon Vermont in Huntington, $41,601 for Circus Smirkus in Greensboro, and $199,956 for Essex Junction Recreation and Parks in Essex Junction.