(The Center Square) – Surplus in Vermont's Education Fund could be returned to the state’s taxpayers, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor announced a proposal that would see $250 to $275 checks be returned to Vermont property taxpayers that would be culled from the $90 million in surplus funds in that budget item.
The other $45 million, under the proposal, would be directly put into career and technical education programs in hopes of addressing the state’s workforce shortage.
“Last week, most school districts voted on their budgets for the upcoming school year on Town Meeting Day,” Scott said during the press conference. “And for this year, we’re still looking at a roughly $90 million surplus in the Education Fund, as we forecasted in December.
“Property tax rates were set for this year using the best information available at the time, which included a grim projection about the economy due to the pandemic. Fortunately, that projection did not come true, and the numbers show Vermonters actually overpaid on their property taxes. So that means we have more money than needed to meet the budgets that were approved last year.”
Scott also said Vermont schools received around $400 million in federal funding to address HVAC and other needs.
Scott urged legislators to support the effort.
“Because of our workforce shortage, I’m proposing we dedicate the second half of the Education Fund surplus to support Career and Technical Education,” Scott said. “I think most would agree we need to do more to support CTE because they’ve been left behind for quite some time. As I discussed in my State of the State and Budget Address, it’s important our kids know that choosing a career in the trades is lucrative and we need more of them to choose this path. It's no secret we don’t have enough workers, especially in the trades, which makes this a top priority.”
Under the governor’s proposal, according to the release, $15 million would be used to create a CTE Construction and Rehabilitation Experiential Learning Program along with a Revolving Loan Fund. The programs would be used for high school and adult students to work on construction projects, including building and rehabilitating homes.
Scott proposed using another $28 million in competitive grants for career and technical school infrastructure upgrades. The funding would be used to expand classrooms, purchase new equipment, and increase access to programming due to workforce needs, in addition to supporting rapid training opportunities.