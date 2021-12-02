(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Scott announced three appointments to shore up open state government positions.
Scott said in a news release he has appointed Sabina Haskell to serve as chair of the Natural Resources Board, while Wendy Knight will serve as commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery and Andrew Collier will serve as the department’s deputy commissioner. The appointments are effective Dec. 13.
Haskell, Scott said, brings management experience to the Natural Resources Board, along with a “fresh perspective” that “will help deliver consistent, clear and predictable outcomes to Vermont’s legacy land-use law.”
“She will be focused on bringing clarity to the Act 250 process and streamlining permits, which will be essential in moving projects forward, especially under ARPA funding and deadlines,” Scott said.
According to the release, Haskell was appointed deputy commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery earlier this year. Under Gov. Jim Douglas, Haskell worked with the Agency of Natural Resources as deputy secretary.
Haskell has worked in both the public and private sectors in various industries, including public affairs, communications and newspapers as an editor.
“I thank Governor Scott for the opportunity to play a leadership role in Vermont’s environmental future, where we protect all that is important and cherished by Vermonters, and where we also make everyday life more affordable, accessible and inclusive for all Vermonters,” Haskell said in the release.
In April, Knight was appointed deputy commissioner of the Department of Liquor and Lottery, and Scott said she has shown “passion, leadership, and a desire to make continuous improvements in our operations.”
“She has earned this elevation to commissioner and I’m confident will do the job well,” Scott said.
Knight, a former craft beer store owner, served as commissioner of the state’s Department of Tourism from 2017-19 and played an integral role in the ThinkVermont initiative.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead a team of hardworking, innovative, and collaborative employees whose dedication to one another, and their fellow Vermonters, helps the Department contribute over $75M annually to the state,” Knight said in the release.
Collier will fill the vacancy created by Haskell’s appointment to the Natural Resources Board and has served with the Department of Public Safety over the last 11 years in various roles.
“Andrew has the experience and skills necessary to hit the ground running in this new role,” Scott said in the release. “He also brings a relevant and valuable knowledge from his experience as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and DUI Enforcement Trooper to the DPS, with an important enforcement component.”
Collier served as a state trooper for 11 years with a focus on drug recognition and DUI enforcement.