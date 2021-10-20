(The Center Square) – Federal funding is being funneled into a Vermont program that will look to help homeowners become more energy efficient, the governor announced.
Gov. Phil Scott announced in a Wednesday morning news release that the state has gained approval to use $7.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to bolster the Weatherization Assistance Program. The program allows eligible households to improve their homes in a way that reduces energy usage, lowers utility bills, and improves the overall comfort and safety of their home.
“Weatherization continues to be a cornerstone of our efforts to improve the energy efficiency of Vermont homes and cut greenhouse gas emissions,” Scott said in the release. “The Weatherization Assistance Program typically weatherizes between 800 to 1,000 homes each year. This investment will allow more than 550 additional homes to be weatherized, helping create good weatherization jobs, reduce costs for Vermonters and help our planet.”
The governor, according to the release, proposed funding increases for the program during his budget address.
“Our current programs help families and municipalities reduce energy costs, improve housing and move us towards our carbon emissions goals,” Scott said in his budget address. “So, I propose investing an additional $20 million to accelerate weathering of homes for low- and moderate-income families, and – through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency – add private funding to expand the reach of those programs.”
Scott said Wednesday an additional $1.6 million in funding will establish “one-stop’ comprehensive weatherization and efficiency improvements in multi-family housing.”
This week, my Administration has released $7.9 million to expand the Weatherization Assistance Program. Weatherization continues to be a cornerstone of our efforts to improve the energy efficiency of Vermont homes and cut greenhouse gas emissions. 1/2https://t.co/1P3zHsnwYx— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) October 20, 2021
Households featuring an income below 80% of the median income in their region are eligible for the weatherization services,” according to the release, that come at no cost to the homeowner.
“Weatherization saves the Vermonters we serve about 35%, on average, on their home energy use,” said DCF Office of Economic Opportunity Director Sarah Phillips in the release. “That helps lower their energy bills, keeping money in their pockets for other necessities like food, clothing and medications.”
According to the release, the funding will be given to households that receive fuel assistance, are high-energy homes, feature young children, older residents, and people with disabilities.
The program features free energy audits, energy renovations, efficiency coaching, health and safety improvements, and referrals to other programs, according to the release. The program averages $8,500 worth of improvements per home, the release reads.