(The Center Square) – Vermont is standing in support of Ukraine, Gov. Phil Scott said.
With an executive order issued Thursday, the governor said the state supports Ukraine people while also issuing a response to Russia that would cut monetary ties with the former Soviet Union.
“In real time, we’ve watched in horror as Russian forces commit acts of terror on a peaceful nation – one that seeks nothing more than the right to choose its own future,” Scott said in the release. “But the bravery, courage and resolve of the Ukrainian people and its leaders have been incredibly inspiring.
“I know there is nothing our small state can do alone to change the outcome of what happens over 4,000 miles away, but I think it’s important we do something to show our support for the people of Ukraine in their time of need.”
Scott said the state is removing $13,000 in Russian-made products from the state’s liquor stores.
The executive orders call for the secretary of the Agency of Administration and the commissioner of the Department of Buildings and General Services to review all contracts to verify any purchases from Russia an immediately stop doing any businesses with the country.
Under the orders, leaders in the Executive Branch of the state’s government must check all contracts for any business conducted with Russia and stop further purchases and end contracts for any Russian-sourced goods and any other products from Russian businesses.
The governor’s order also urges the legislature to send $643,077, representing $1 for each state resident, to be expended on humanitarian ventures that aid the people of Ukraine.
A sister-state with Karelia, which was established in a previous executive order, has now been terminated under the new executive order as the country is now part of the Russian Federation. The order also calls for the legislature to rescind J.R.H 129, which was adopted in 1990 and was developed to strengthening ties with the country.
The governor’s order also calls for any municipality in the state with a sister-city/town pact with any Russian municipality to suspend or walk away from any arrangements until the Russian municipality would oppose Russia’s current policies toward Ukraine.