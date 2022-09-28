(The Center Square) – More than $4 million in state funding will be directed at revitalizing downtowns and villages throughout Vermont.
Through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Gov. Phil Scott said, a record number of 49 projects will receive funding that is anticipated to generate more than $95 million in building improvements and public infrastructure across the state.
“These investments are impactful, supporting local businesses, creating new housing, and improving the economic vitality of our community centers,” Scott said in the release. “I believe this kind of targeted investment in our downtowns and village centers, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, shows what we can do to make Vermont an even better place to live, work and play.”
For 2021, according to the release, the tax credits will be used to offset the cost of major investments in the redevelopment of the former U.S. Customs House and Post Office in St. Albans, and the renovation of the 1901 Champlain Theater in Swanton’s village center. Both buildings are being converted into housing.
The U.S Customs House and Post Office, according to the release, sat vacant for a quarter-century before being purchased by the city, which is now working to create a mixed-use facility with eight housing units in the upper levels and commercial space on the ground floor.
The Squire House in Bennington, according to the release, will be transformed into transitional housing for women and children.
“Growing the economy and revitalizing our downtowns over the last six years has been a top priority of my administration,” Scott said in a release. “Our downtowns and village centers are the lifeblood of our communities and supporting them, in every corner of our state, is key to growing our economy and creating new opportunities for Vermonters.”