(The Center Square) – The Vermont Community Development Program is funding 14 projects across the state, Gov. Phil Scott said.
In a news release, the governor announced that $3.5 million in Community Development Block Grants will be dispersed for affordable home repair, financing, mixed-income housing, and community facility improvements.
“The Community Development Block Grant program continues to be a very useful resource for Vermont and fills a critical need,” Scott said in the release. “The program relies on strong public and private partnerships to empower redevelopment and revitalization throughout all corners of the state.”
Bristol and the Addison County Community Trust will receive $535,000 to create 20 new apartment units at Firehouse Drive, which will feature mixed-income housing in one 16-unit structure and two duplexes.
“This will be a very important project for the community of Bristol. We understand there is already a growing waitlist of people hoping to live there, which is just one indicator of the need for affordable housing in our community,” Valerie Capels, the Bristol town administrator, said in the release.
Stowe and the Lamoille Housing Partnership will see $350,000 that will be used to acquire and rehabilitate 14 housing units at the River Bend Apartment project. Ten of the apartments will be designated for low- to moderate-income households and four will be reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
A feasibility study for municipal water and sewer infrastructure, at a cost of $50,000, will be conducted in Brattleboro with the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development Inc. The project will support potential development of 100 to 500 units of mixed-income housing.
The Community Development Program awards grants funded through the CDBG program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funds help communities address local community development needs.