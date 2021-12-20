(The Center Square) – The Vermont Superior Court has three new judges.
Gov. Phil Scott announced in a Monday news release that Elizabeth Novotny of Jericho, Heather Gray of Quechee, and Justin Jiron in Underhill have been appointed to the bench.
“I have often said there are few responsibilities more important than governors making judicial appointments,” Scott said in the release. “The people who are entrusted with interpreting the law and upholding justice are tasked with an enormous duty. People’s lives and livelihoods are often in their hands, and it is critical that judges have integrity, honesty, compassion, and impartiality. Beth, Heather and Justin are all incredibly experienced and will bring these qualities, and a strong work ethic, to these new roles.”
Novotny, according to the release, is a lawyer with more than 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors. During her career, she served as a deputy state’s attorney in Chittenden County, was an associate with Perry and Schmucker, and also served as counsel for the state’s Department of Public Safety, along with the state’s Department of Financial Regulation.
Currently, Novotny, according to the release, serves as counsel to the Mosaic Learning Center and works as a government relations specialist for a host of organizations serving special education, criminal justice, and the justice system.
“I am humbled by Governor’s Scott’s decision to appoint me as a Superior Court Judge,” Novotny said in the release. “It’s a privilege to join the current members of Vermont’s judiciary who have set a high bar in terms of integrity, commitment to the rule of law, and dedication to equal justice. I will strive to honor Governor Scott’s faith in me by continuing my personal commitment to these principles in service to our community and Vermont’s judicial system.”
Novotny holds degrees from the University of Vermont and Suffolk University Law School.
Gray has served as Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor with the state’s Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs since September 2017, according to the release. Previously, she served for nine years in Franklin County as a deputy state attorney.
“I am humbled and honored that Governor Scott has provided me the opportunity to serve the community on the Superior Court,” Gray said in the release. “I look forward to tackling the challenges that face the judiciary.”
Gray previously served as an associate attorney at Clark Werner & Flynn in Burlington, where she practices family and civil law. She has also worked at the Vermont Police Academy as an instructor and trainer, according to the release.
Gray is a graduate of Notre Dame College and completed a four-year clerkship to become an attorney in 2005.
Jiron, according to the release, has worked as a prosecutor since 2003 in the Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was appointed to serve as chief deputy state’s attorney in 2016.
Jiron has prosecuted homicides and an array of cases, including robberies, assaults, and drug and property crimes. He has worked closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington since 2006, serving as the primary prosecutor for drug sale cases.
“I’m incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the residents of Chittenden County as a prosecutor for the last 19 years,” Jiron said in the release. “It’s been a joy and privilege to work alongside and learn from so many talented members of the legal community – prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, law enforcement, and community group members. I am honored and deeply appreciative to Governor Scott for the faith and trust placed in me by this appointment and excited to continue serving my fellow Vermonters as a Superior Court Judge.”
Jiron earned a law degree from Albany Law School in 1999 and graduated from the University of Vermont in 1991, earning a political science degree.