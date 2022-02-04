(The Center Square) – The Recovery House Program will benefit from state grant funding to support four housing projects for individuals and families battling substance abuse, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor announced $1.4 million will be allocated through the Department of Housing and Community Development to establish stabilized housing to assist individuals and families with substance abuse disorders who are facing homelessness.
“Individuals and families recovering from substance use disorders have been particularly affected by the pandemic, and these grants will help them get the support they need to bridge the gap from transitional to permanent housing,” Scott said in the release.
Today my administration announced $1.4 million of Recovery Housing Program grant funding was awarded to four communities to establish stabilized housing, assisting those suffering from substance use disorders. 1/— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) February 2, 2022
The Barre Recovery Residence received the largest grant at $500,000. It will support a trio of affordable housing units that will be dedicated to women, and women with children, who are experiencing homelessness and recovering from substance abuse.
“The Recovery Housing Program funding is an incredible use of resources allowing the Vermont Foundation of Recovery (VFOR) and other recovery home operators to expand supportive housing for people with substance use disorder(s),” David Riegel of the Vermont Foundation of Recovery said in the release. “This program has helped VFOR deepen our partnerships with the nonprofit housing providers around the state.”
612 Gage Street Recovery Housing in Bennington will receive $360,540 for two units with nine bedrooms that will be dedicated to men in recovery, including one housing manager who will also be in recovery.
VFOR Essex Recovery Housing in Essex will receive $360,540 to provide four two-bedroom apartments will full basements.
Jenna’s Sober living in Johnson will receive $200,000 to rehabilitate a vacant downtown building into a coffee shop on the first floor and supportive housing for people in recovery from substance use disorder on the upper level. Six bedrooms will house up to eight women in recovery at the building.