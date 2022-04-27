(The Center Square) – The second round of Resilient Communities Fund grants in Vermont have been awarded, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor announced that more than $2.1 million in grants will be distributed to towns and nonprofit organizations to fund purchases of flood-vulnerable homes, floodplain restoration, and other outdoor projects that are designed to protect life and property in the state from future flooding events.
“The response to the program has been encouraging,” Scott said in the release. “It’s clear there’s a strong desire to protect against flood damage and to make the state a safer place for Vermonters. I commend the communities and organizations taking on these projects for their vision and commitment.”
The program was created in 2021 and is designed to improve water quality in the state, according to the release. Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has awarded $4.8 million, including $2.6 million in the first dispersal in December 2021.
Of the second round of projects that are receiving funding, according to the release, dollars will be used for removing two bridges, planting trees, and improvements to rivers and streams, in addition to purchasing homes.
“When we started this process, we asked applicants to think creatively about how they can use the funding to mitigate the impacts from future flooding,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said in the release. “They came back with sound ideas and strategies that will pay dividends for Vermonters for years to come.”
Huntington will receive $1.055 million to purchase and remove structures that are prone to flowing, and Tri-Park Cooperative Housing Corporation will use $450,000 to purchase and remove homes in Brattleboro that are affected by flooding events.
Wolcott will use $238,323 for floodplain restoration at recreational fields, and the Vermont River Conservancy will use $20,162 for floodplain restoration in Guildford, according to the release.