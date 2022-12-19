(The Center Square) – Incoming Vermont lawmakers will have opportunity to follow through a committee recommendation and establish sports betting in 2023.
Under the proposal the Department of Liquor and Lottery could serve as the oversight agency, pulling another lever to generate revenue through licensure permits and a shared-revenue model. Mobile and online platforms in lieu of physical retail locations are the launch preference, with the latter observed in a feasibility study.
In its final meeting Tuesday of last week, the nine-member Sports Wagering Betting Study Committee unanimously approved the 33-page report.
Competitive bidding would lead to two to six mobile sports betting operators.
Tucker Anderson, who works in the state’s Office of Legislative Counsel, has been working with the committee to draft the report and assemble the list of recommendations. At Tuesday’s meeting, he touched on the concept of “financial literacy” and its importance in the broader discussion of betting, gaming, gambling and wagering. It’s like messages in other states on “responsible” gambling.
The meeting also served as one final opportunity to tie up a few loose ends, including clarification of what will and will not be included in the report.
“This is not an easy issue, and to get a unanimous vote on the report says a lot,” said state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, who sits on the committee. “There was a lot of feedback.”