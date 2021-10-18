(The Center Square) – A program designed to help state residents pay their utility bills expires later this month, according to a Vermont state official.
Anson Tebbetts, secretary of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, tweeted out the deadline to apply for help with past due utility bills is Oct. 24. The funding is provided through the federal CARES Act and the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The 2021 Vermont COVID-19 Arrearage Assistance Program, according to a news release will aid customers facing disconnection of their utilities for past-due balances on electric, landline telephone, Vermont Gas, water or sewer/wastewater charges.
Residents who were financially impacted by the pandemic, either directly or indirectly, according to the release, with overdue charges or more than 30 days can get help. The program is open to homeowners and tenants, and also nonresidential accounts.
According to the release, residential and business account holders can receive assistance for bills issued after April 1, 2020.
Grants are also available, according to the release, for homeowners for their primary residence. Assistance up to $10,000 is available for homeowners and businesses can receive up to $50,000.
Assistance is available at local Community Action Agency offices, according to the release, for those who do not have internet or are experiencing difficulty applying online.
To apply, ensure you have a copy of your recent bills handy to access the account number, service address and name of the account holders, according to the release, and only landline telephones are covered. Wireless charges are not eligible.
According to the release, funding awarded from the grant could be considered taxable income for businesses, and patrons will not have to upload copies of their bills.
Grants, the release reads, will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, until the funding is exhausted or the program ends.