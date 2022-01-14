(The Center Square) – Vermont residents interested in taking advantage of the state’s new online order portal for receiving at-home COVID-19 tests is now open, Gov. Phil Scott said.
The governor announced the SayYesCovidHomeTest.org portal is now accepting orders. Test kits are free while supplies last.
“While we wait for more details on President [Joe] Biden’s rapid testing initiative, we are evaluating ways to simplify testing options,” Scott said in the release. “It is our hope that rapid tests will be readily available at every local pharmacy for lower prices in the near future. We need to bridge the gap between where we are today and where things will be in the months ahead. That’s why we are partnering with the team at the National Institutes of Health to ‘test drive’ the effectiveness of this online ordering and home delivery model, while also surging thousands of tests into our communities.”
According to the release, officials said the program is not the same as the rapid testing kits being implemented in schools and childcare programs throughout the state. Those tests were also made available to long-term care facilities and nursing homes, which were prioritized by the state.
The program, the release says, is similar to the Biden administration's plan to make more rapid tests more easily available later in January. The program, Scott said, is in addition to that federal initiative.
The SayYesCovidHomeTest.org program is a pilot program created by the National Institute of Health, which is expected to deliver nearly 500,000 recently purchase COVID-19 tests to Vermont households. Tests, according to the release, will be distributed in two phases, 350,000 test kids are available now, and details
“As with every new program, there are going to be unanticipated challenges,” the governor said. “Orders will be limited to one per household and will take one to two weeks for delivery. Each order will contain two test kits and each kit contains two tests, for a total of four tests per order. These tests are free to Vermonters, and while they will go very, very quickly, this pilot project is just one of several ways for Vermonters to get testing,” he added.
The tests, provided at no cost to consumers, require a quick swab of each nostril. Results are ready in 15 minutes.
When submitting an order for the tests, participants will need to provide their name and address for test kit delivery. No personal information will be required and information will not be shared, according to the release.