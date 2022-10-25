(The Center Square) – Good-paying jobs are available in Vermont.
A list of more than 50 occupations that are expected to offer wages above the state’s median wage of $22.25 per hour comprise a new list from Gov. Phil Scott, the state’s Department of Labor and the McClure Foundation.
There are nearly 500 openings, according to the release, of jobs making the list over the next decade.
“We have tens of thousands of good-paying jobs available in Vermont, and it’s critical we do whatever we can to help Vermonters find pathways to these meaningful careers,” Scott said in a release. “Growing our workforce needs to be a top priority, so we can grow our economy and afford the investments we want to make in the future.”
The McClure Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Vermont Community Foundation, has worked with the Department of Labor over the past eight years to compile the Most Promising Jobs list, along with a brochure given to students as a jobs’ resource and newcomers to Vermont.
“No matter where someone is on their career path – whether just starting out, highly-experienced, or considering a change – Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs is a great place to begin,” Commissioner Michael Harrington said in the release. “And, to help with that journey, the Department of Labor has job specialists across the state ready to connect jobseekers with opportunities that fit their experience, interests, and needs.”
According to the release, jobs making the list include teachers, bookkeeping and accounting clerks, carpenters, and registered nurses. The brochure includes information on median wages and projecting openings, along with educational requirements needed to secure those jobs.
Data shows, according to the release, that jobs on the list require training or post-secondary education, including on-the-job training, short-term credentials, registered apprenticeships, or an associate or bachelor’s degree.
“This partnership is all about promoting the diversity of meaningful work experiences that exist in Vermont and helping support people accessing these jobs and the education and training programs that lead to them,” McClure Foundation executive director Carolyn Weir said in a release.