(The Center Square) – Four Vermont communities will benefit from American Rescue Plan Act funds that will be used to address sewer overflows, Gov. Phil Scott has announced.
Scott said in a news release $10 million in ARPA funds will be awarded to Montpelier, Northfield, St. Johnsbury and Vergennes to implement high-priority projects to control combined sewer overflows.
“Investing in sewer and stormwater infrastructure is a top priority for my administration, because it’s good for both our environment and the economy,” Scott said in the release. “Investments like this can be transformative for municipalities, and it’s exactly the type of initiative we should be pursing with the rare opportunity this one-time federal funding provides.”
Combined sewer overflows happen during extreme storm events when stormwater runoffs overwhelms the town’s sewer system capacity, the news release said.
The governor said he has “recommended a total of $30 million in ARPA funding” be used to help municipalities “fast-track planned sewer overflow reduction projects,” citing they will decrease pollution in the state’s streams and lakes.
Scott expects additional funds will be available over the next three years.
Combined sewer systems, according to the news release, collect sewage and stormwater runoff that is sent to wastewater treatment plants. When storms hit, however, “runoff from rain and snowmelt can overwhelm a system’s capacity” and that untreated wastewater is sent to rivers, lakes and streams via outfall pipes to prevent backups in basements and roadways.
“Working with municipal partners, we’ve made great progress reducing combined sewer overflows, including eliminating more than 20 outfalls in the last three years alone,” Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore said in the release. “However, climate change challenges that progress. We’re seeing more frequent, intense storms, increasing the urgency of making needed investments to upgrade this essential infrastructure and eliminate outfall points.”
The state has witnessed an annual precipitation increase of nearly 7 inches over the last half century, the news release said, and many of the state’s municipal wastewater infrastructure are more than 100 years old.
Eleven municipalities, according to the release, have combined sewer overflow issues and have invested millions since 1990 to correct the issue to meet water quality standards.
The state uses the 2022 Pollution Control Project Priority and Planning List to determine which municipalities receive funding, according to the release.