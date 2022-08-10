(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Peter Welch's bid to move into the Senate got rousing approval from voters in the Vermont primary Tuesday.
Welch, a Democrat, will face Republican Gerald Molloy on Nov. 8 in the bid to fill the seat of Sen. Patrick Leahy, who last November announced he would not seek reelection this year. Leahy, first Democrat to win a Vermont seat in the U.S. Senate, was initially elected in fall 1974 and serves as president pro tempore of the chamber.
Welch earned 84.86% of the vote ahead of Isaac Evans-Frantz and Niki Thran in the Democratic side of the primary. Molloy (40.02% of the votes) clipped Christina Nolan (35.59%) and Myers Mermel (17.18%).
While Welch enjoyed success in his switch, 38-year-old Lt. Gov. Molly Gray's bid for the U.S. House failed. Becca Balint (59.71% of votes) easily defeated Gray (36.43%), Louis Meyers and Sianay Chase Clifford in the Democratic primary. Balint faces Republican Liam Madden (35.37%), who bested Ericka Bundy Redic (27.27%) and Anya Tynio (22.83%).
In the lieutenant governor primaries to fill the one-term Gray's seat, Joe Benning won the Republican ticket (48.41% of the votes) edging out opponent Gregory Thayer (40.26%). On the Democrats' side, David Zuckerman (41.85%) led a field with Kitty Toll (37.23%), Patricia Preston (9.16%) and Charlie Kimbell (7.12%).
Republican Gov. Phil Scott will seek his reelection against Democrat Brenda Siegel.
Scott, in the midst of this third two-year term, received 66.6% of the votes in the GOP primary. He was well ahead of Stephen Bellows (17.8%) and Peter Duval (11.9%), a former Underhill selectboard member.
In the lead-up to Election Day, Scott wrote in a Friday post on Twitter, “With costs on the rise around the country and here at home, it's never been more important to have leaders in Montpelier who are laser-focused on making Vermont more affordable and focused on the fiscal fundamentals.”
With costs on the rise around the country and here at home, it's never been more important to have leaders in Montpelier who are laser-focused on making Vermont more affordable and focused on the fiscal fundamentals. Don't forget to cast your vote on or before August 9th. pic.twitter.com/XAGyE2MxgR— Phil Scott for Vermont (@PhilScott4VT) August 5, 2022
Siegel, an anti-poverty activist, ran unopposed. Taking to social media after the polls closed, Siegel said she is gearing up for the November race.
Thank you Vermont!I am overwhelmed with warmth from people all over the state who have championed, supported and fought for change along side me, not just in this race but for the last many years. I truly would not be here without all of you.#vtpoli #TeamBrenda pic.twitter.com/e17wMsDdbb— Brenda Siegel for Governor (@BrendaForVT) August 10, 2022
“I am overwhelmed with warmth from people all over the state who have championed, supported and fought for change alongside me, not just in this race but for the last many years,” Siegel wrote. “I truly would not be here without all of you.”
According to the secretary of state’s office, voter turnout was 25.79%.