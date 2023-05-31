(The Center Square) – A bill that would have granted pay raises to members of the General Assembly has been vetoed.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Wednesday he was returning Senate Bill 39 without a signature and has vetoed the measure. The bill would have called for members of the General Assembly to be eligible to participate in the state employees’ health benefits plan at no cost, and provide one-fifth of their biweekly pay when adjourned.
Members of the General Assembly, according to Ballotpedia, earn $742.92 per week when the governing body is in session, along with $75 per day for remote, $127 per night for lodging, and $69 per day for meals in person.
Scott, in his veto letter, said the Democratic-majority Legislature had already passed bills that raise costs for Vermonters.
“This year, the General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation that will significantly increase costs for Vermonters through new and higher taxes, fees, and penalties,” Scott wrote in the letter. “In my opinion, it does not seem fair for legislators to insulate themselves from the very costs they are imposing on their constituents by doubling their own future pay.
The bill, if enacted, would have made members of the General Assembly eligible for participation in any flexible spending account program for health care expenses, and provide compensation to members during adjournment.
The bill would also have provided compensation for meals and lodging expenses, and allow legislators to be paid for child care, dependent care, and elder case expenses.
As the General Assembly is adjourned, a special session would need to be called to vote on overriding the governor's veto.