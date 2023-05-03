(The Center Square) –Nearly 200 Vermont homes will benefit from new state investments to correct issues with wells and septic systems.
The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Wednesday that 193 households will receive a share of $5.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Gov. Phil Scott said, to repair or replace failed on-site water or wastewater systems through the Healthy Homes On-Site program.
“These investments demonstrate our commitment to ensuring all Vermonters have access to safe and clean water,” Scott said in a statement. “My team continues to prioritize supporting water infrastructure ARPA projects in all corners of the state.”
According to a release, the round of funding will impact 633 state residents, including 146 seniors and 156 children, to help them acquire safe drinking water and sanitation.
“Since April 2022, we have seen massive public interest from Vermonters in need,” DEC Commissioner John Beling said in a statement. “It has become abundantly clear that this type of funding is critical for Vermonters who have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to a release, the department received more than 1,200 applications and expects to receive more in the months and years ahead. Awards are chosen based on the severity of a system failure, the environmental impact of the project, and household income and demographics.
Over the next two years, the state expects that the program will impact 400 households.
According to a release, 23 homes in Orleans County, 21 in Windsor County, and eight in Essex County will receive funding.